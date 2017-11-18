Five CAF Confederation Cup Finals Facts
Five CAF Confederation Cup finals facts ahead of the 2017 title decider between TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and SuperSport United of South Africa:
— Hearts of Oak won the first final in 2004, defeating bitter rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties in an all-Ghana showdown after two draws.
— CS Sfaxien overcame fellow Tunisians Etoile Sahel on away goals four years later after another final between clubs from the same country.
— Tunisia have been the most successful nation in the competition with five titles — Sfaxien lifting the trophy a record three times and Etoile twice.
— Sfaxien and TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo share the record for the widest aggregate winning margin of three goals.
— Most of the 13 finals have been much closer affairs with penalty shootouts deciding three, away goals another three, and one goal separating the sides on four occasions.
