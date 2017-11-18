Five CAF Confederation Cup finals facts ahead of the 2017 title decider between TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and SuperSport United of South Africa:

— Hearts of Oak won the first final in 2004, defeating bitter rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties in an all-Ghana showdown after two draws.

— CS Sfaxien overcame fellow Tunisians Etoile Sahel on away goals four years later after another final between clubs from the same country.

— Tunisia have been the most successful nation in the competition with five titles — Sfaxien lifting the trophy a record three times and Etoile twice.

— Sfaxien and TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo share the record for the widest aggregate winning margin of three goals.

— Most of the 13 finals have been much closer affairs with penalty shootouts deciding three, away goals another three, and one goal separating the sides on four occasions.

AFP