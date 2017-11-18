Police Raid Criminal Forest In Yola, Parade 25 Suspects

Some suspected criminals in Adamawa State were caught in Police web after a raid of the notorious forest known as ‘Sambisa Forest’.

The operation which was conducted in the night saw the arrest of some criminals including two women. The suspects were arrested for committing various criminal offences including murder. Six armed robbery suspects allegedly terrorising people in Maiha Local Government Area of the state were also arrested.

A 22-year-old suspect, Monaman Neram who allegedly killed his friend and took away his motorcycle was also arrested. He confessed to the crime, blaming it on the devil.

The forest located in the heart of Yola, along Mubi bypass the Adamawa State capital is a home to criminals where Indian hemp and other hard drugs were freely sold.

Speaking during the parade of the suspects at the Police Headquarters in Yola, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Mr. Otu Ita said the operation was successful because of the synergy between the police and the public. He said the arrest is a harvest of criminal exploits.

‘’We have gotten a harvest of criminal exploits where we have been able to arrest some notorious criminals who have been terrorising this environment for long. Last week we also paraded a lot of suspects including over 11 kidnappers and other robbers who were making life difficult to the people of Adamawa State,’’ he said.

He cautioned youths against the use of drugs which he said is capable of destroying their lives.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Othman Abubakar assured members of the public that the Police will do more in curbing criminal activities in Adamawa State.