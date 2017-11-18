Serena And Husband Release Stunning Wedding Photos

It was a Disney themed wedding for Tennis star, Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian who got married in a ceremony in New Orleans Thursday night.

The two announced they were dating in 2015 and Serena gave birth to their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, in September.

Among the celebrities who attended the high-profile wedding at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans were Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria, according to the local NBC News affiliate.

While the couple posted some lovely photos on social media, Ohanian shared a ‘heart-melting’ message about his new bride.

“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport – I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife.

“I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment.

“And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today.

“And I am so grateful, and I am so in love,” he wrote.

💃🏿🕺🏻 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:37am PST