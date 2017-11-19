AnambraDecides: Obaze Loses Local Government To Obiano

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Oseloka Obaze, has lost the election in his local government area in the Anambra governorship election.

In Ogbaru LGA, the incumbent governor, Mr Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, secured 6,615 votes with Obaze polling 4,416 votes to come second.

Mr Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress was third with 4,416 votes, while United Progressive Party candidate and former Minister of Aviation, Mr Osita Chidoka, finished fourth in the local government area with 59 votes.

Mr Obiano has held onto a lead he opened at the start of the collation of the final results earlier today.