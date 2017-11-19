Mugabe Starts TV Address Amid Resignation Reports

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Sunday began a TV address amid reports that he would resign.

Mugabe’s grip on power was broken last week when the military took over, angered at his wife Grace’s emergence as the leading candidate to succeed the 93-year-old president.

“Yes, he has agreed to resign,” a source close to the presidency told AFP when Mugabe’s expected television address to the nation was delayed.

At a ruling ZANU-PF party meeting earlier in the day, delegates cheered wildly as a party official announced that Mugabe had been ousted as party chief.

He was replaced by former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been Grace Mugabe’s chief rival.

AFP