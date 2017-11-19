Diego Simeone Defends Out-Of-Form Griezmann

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone defended Antoine Griezmann after a lifeless display from the French striker in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Real Madrid, while Zinedine Zidane insisted his side could still make up their 10-point deficit with Barcelona.

Simeone substituted the out-of-form Griezmann for the second game in a row while his side were chasing a winner and the France international was booed off the pitch by his own supporters at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Simeone told reporters he had always held that you defend your family to the death and the striker was family.

Griezmann, who opted to stay at Atletico last summer after the club were hit with a transfer ban, has not scored since Sept. 27.

He caused controversy last week by saying in an interview with French television that he would like to play on the same team as Paris St Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Atletico and champions Real are locked on 24 points but lost further ground to leaders Barcelona, who are 10 ahead of the two sides from the Spanish capital.

Real have never won a league title since falling eight points or more behind the leading team but Zidane said his side were still not out of the title race despite this latest setback.

Zidane said 10 points might be a lot but Barcelona would not always win and his club would be waiting to take advantage. He said overall his team had played well.

The first derby at Atletico’s new stadium was the first time the two rivals had drawn 0-0 in the league since 2005 and the game had all the passion and intensity associated with the rivalry but both sides lacked the quality needed to win the game.

Reuters