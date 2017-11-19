I Prophesied Obiano Will Win By A Landslide – APGA Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Victor Oye, has said that the victory of Governor Willie Obiano in the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State did not come as a surprise to him.

He said this in Awka, the state capital on Sunday while speaking to Channels Television.

READ ALSO: APGA’s Obiano Secures Second Term By Landslide Victory

The APGA chief dedicated the victory to God, saying that hard work saved the incumbent governor, Obiano.

“I made a prophecy and I was focused. I wasn’t distracted by the shenanigans of some people, I was just so focused, praying and working silently to deliver the governor,” he said.

“No, I never felt like that (scared of APGA losing grip of Anambra). I told them in 2015 that November 18 election that Obiano will win (by) a landslide. So in three years, Anambra will have the biggest Aerotropolis in Africa.”

Mr Oye also said that the sterling qualities of Obiano led to his party’s victory at the polls.

He added, “You cannot get another man like Obiano in 100 years. I want to make it clear to the world that God brought me at a special time and brought Governor Willie Obiano at a special time to package what you are witnessing today in Anambra State.

“This is one governor that has shown tremendous courage in the face of adversity and made Anambra State the best state in Africa. Security wise, agricultural wise, in whatever guise.

“Anambra has shown capacity for development. Most of the things hidden in Anambra state, Obiano has unveiled them because of his vision, courage, charisma, credibility, pragmatism. So Anambrarians are going in for the best and people like Obiano’s ilk come once in 100 years.”

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Aana Akpabio had shortly announced the result, amid tight security in the state capital.

Akpabio, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, said APGA’s candidate, Mr Willie Obiano emerged the winner after having polled 234071 votes.

His landslide victory, however, has put an end to the initial anxiety that enveloped the polity, especially among party agents, electoral observers and indeed the candidates.

Obiano, who is currently the incumbent governor, floored his opponents including Mr Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC), and Mr Oseloka Obaze of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwoye polled 98,752 votes to emerge second while his PDP’s co-contestant raked in 70,293 votes respectively.