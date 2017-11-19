Mugabe, Army Chiefs Hold Further Talks

President Robert Mugabe and the army chiefs who have seized power in Zimbabwe met for further talks Sunday, state media said, as pressure builds on the veteran leader to resign.

“President Robert Mugabe this afternoon met with Zimbabwe Defence Forces Generals at State House,” the Herald said on its Twitter feed, accompanied by photographs.

The images showed Mugabe, who wore a black suit, white shirt, and red tie, with his hand to his head and deep in conversation with senior security officials. They included army chief Constantino Chiwenga who led the military takeover earlier this week.

Mugabe’s grip on power was broken by the intervention of the military, angered at his wife Grace’s emergence as the leading candidate to succeed the 93-year-old president.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of overjoyed demonstrators flooded the streets of Zimbabwe in peaceful celebrations marking the apparent end of his long and authoritarian rule.

AFP