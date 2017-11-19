Pope Denounces ‘Indifference’ On First ‘World Day For The Poor’

Channels Television  
Updated November 19, 2017

Pope Francis called on Sunday to fight indifference to poverty on what has been dubbed the first “World Day for the Poor” by the Catholic Church.

Celebrating the event in Rome at a mass attended by about 7,000 poor people at St. Peter’s Basilica, the Pope urged people not to ignore poverty by believing that “it’s not my business, it’s the fault of society”.

“We have the talents, we are talented in the eyes of God. Consequently, no one can think that he or she is useless, so poor as to be incapable of giving something to others,” he said.

He added that a lifetime of “doing nothing wrong isn’t enough. Because God isn’t an inspector looking for unstamped tickets”.

To mark the day, Francis is to have lunch with about 1,500 destitute people in the Vatican, while another 2,500 will be fed elsewhere.

Similar initiatives are taking place in other dioceses across Italy and elsewhere in the world.

The pope has often spoken about social inclusion, indirectly criticising governments that do not pay attention to those on the margins of society.

AFP


More on World News

Police To Question Israeli PM, Netanyahu Again

Six Hurt As Police Fire On DR Congo Opposition Rally – MP

Gerry Adams To Step Down As Sinn Fein Leader In 2018

New Leader For Macron’s Party As Honeymoon Fades

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV