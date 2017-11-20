Ekwueme’s Death Monumental Loss To Nigeria, Africa – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has described the death of Nigeria’s first Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, as a monumental loss not just to Nigeria but the entire African continent.

Speaker Dogara, in a statement signed by him on Monday, extolled the virtues of Dr Ekwueme, saying was a distinguished elder statesman, patriot, nationalist and a true son of Africa.

He said Ekwueme’s death came at a time when Africa was in dire need of patriots and leaders him, as it struggles with various internal conflicts and passes through challenging pace in its history.

“In times as these, elderly wisdom, experience and guidance of Dr Ekwueme are needed by leaders at all levels so as to enable us to surmount the daunting challenges confronting us as a country and as Africans.

“Dr Ekwueme was a philanthropist, a famous professional architect, lawyer, brilliant politician and a man of peace whose efforts in building bridges of friendship amongst the various peoples of Nigeria is legendary,” he said.

On the roles of the elder statesman in Nigerian polity, Dogara said: “He played politics of ideas, principle and purpose and helped bring stability as Vice President in the Second Republic.

“The late elder statesman was credited with the introduction of the famous proposals for a just and equitable power sharing in Nigeria based on the six geopolitical zones which ensure a fair, just equitable and stable polity.”