Nigeria Ranks 35 Out Of 54 In Governance – Report

Mo Ibrahim Foundation has ranked Nigeria 35 out of 54 in Africa after the country scored 48.1 out of 100.0 in overall governance.

The Foundation was established in 2006 with a focus on the critical importance of leadership and governance in Africa, by providing tools to assess and support progress in leadership and governance.

The Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) provides an annual assessment of the quality of governance in African countries and is the most comprehensive collection of data on African governance.

According to the 2017 IIAG report which was released on Monday in Senegal, Nigeria scored lower than the African average (50.8) and lower than the regional average for West Africa (53.8).

The Africa’s most populated country also got its highest category score in Participation and Human Rights (52.5), and its lowest category score in Sustainable Economic Opportunity (42.3). It also obtained its highest sub-category score in Rule of Law (63.1), and its lowest sub-category score in Accountability (32.7).

“Over the last five years, Nigeria shows signs of ‘Increasing Improvement’ in overall governance. Nigeria registers an overall governance improvement over the decade at an annual average trend of +0.38, with the pace of improvement quickening in the last five years at an annual average trend of +0.83.

“Nigeria’s overall governance progress over the decade is driven by three of the four categories: Participation and Human Rights (annual average trend of +0.77), Sustainable Economic Opportunity (annual average trend of +0.46), and Human Development (annual average trend of +0.66),” the report read in part.

The 2017 IIAG, however, revealed that African’s overall governance trajectory remained positive on average, but in recent years has moved at a slower pace.

The Foundation further called for vigilance on Africa’s future as many countries struggle to build on recent progress or to reverse negative trends, and as concerns emerge in some key sectors.

“The eleventh edition of the IIAG looks at both country and indicator trends over the last five years (2012-2016), within the context of the last decade (2007-2016). By evaluating more recent progress on governance alongside long-term performance, the 2017 IIAG provides the most nuanced assessment to date of the evolution and direction that countries, regions and specific dimensions of governance are taking.

“Over the last 10 years, 40 African countries have improved in overall governance; in the last five years, 18 of these – a third of the continent’s countries and home to 58% of African citizens – including Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria and Senegal, have even managed to accelerate their progress. In 2016, the continent achieved its highest overall governance score to date (50.8 out of 100.0),” the report said.