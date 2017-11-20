Tributes Pour In For Ex-VP Alex Ekwueme

Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar were parts of those who paid tributes to Nigeria’s Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

The death of the Second Republic Vice President was announced on Monday in a statement signed by his younger brother and traditional ruler of the Oko Kingdom, Professor Laz Ekwueme.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme Is Dead

In a condolence message posted on his twitter handle, Senator Saraki said: “I join Ndigbo and the entire nation to mourn the passing of one of Nigeria’s most illustrious sons, H.E. Dr. Alex Ekwueme, our first elected Vice-President. As we mourn his death, we celebrate his dedication and service to the development of our country.

“I will always remember Dr. Alex Ekwueme for his exemplary courage in the face of overwhelming odds — when he stood up to past military regimes, and his dexterity in his personal pursuits as a successful architect, lawyer, businessman and philanthropist.”

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he was saddened by the death of Ekweme who he described as “a man of character and never faltered in his belief in Nigeria.”

“Dr Alex and I were part of the 1995 Constitutional Conference, which recommended that Nigeria be restructured along six geo-political zones. We will miss his focused guidance”.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, also described him as a man of peace, saying Nigeria has “lost a principled and brilliant politician, distinguished elder statesman.”

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, in a statement, described Ekwueme as an epitome of a detribalised Nigerian.

“The governor remarked that nine years after the civil war, the rest of Nigerians re-enacted or reinforced their faith and belief in the Igbos as one of the major tripods of the nation through Dr Alex Ekwueme who was elected the Vice President of the nation with Alhaji Shehu Usman Shagari as the president,” the statement said.

Similarly, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State said the statesman was a committed patriot who served Nigeria at the highest levels with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication.

He said “He was a committed patriot, an astute politician and altruistic Vice President who worked assiduously to better the lots of his people and Nigerians in general.

“Through his purposeful leadership and development strides, the late Ekwueme influenced the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, which brought about unprecedented development of the Oko Kingdom in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.”

Meanwhile, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson said Nigerians would remember the late Second Republic Vice President as an icon of democracy, who saw and used politics as a tool to serve and not to be served.

“In truth, Ekwueme was a gentleman politician, consummate Democrat, a hero, an icon of democracy who believed in the rule of law and ventured into politics to serve,” he said.

See other tributes below;

My deepest condolences to the Ekwueme family on the death of their great son; Dr. Alex Ekwueme. His contributions to nation building shall never be forgotten.

May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him peace — Gov M.A. Abubakar (@GovMAA) November 20, 2017

Really pained that former Vice President Alex Ekwueme did not make it back home to us and has now gone the way of all flesh. We remember him with fondness for his strides in the Land. May our Gracious God comfort Aunt Beatti, Chidi and all the Ekwueme clan. 🙏🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) November 20, 2017

Dr Alex Ekwueme;we lost a genuine Elderstatesman,a true nationalist,a natural leader always calm in times of… https://t.co/gADISbwKo1 — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 20, 2017

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE Dr. Alex Ekwueme was a true statesman whose selfless service to God, country and humanity has been felt by all. -1- — Sokoto State Govt (@SokotoGovtHouse) November 20, 2017

Our hearts and thoughts go to the family of former Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and indeed all #Nigerians as the nation lost one of her statesmen. Your selfless service to the nation’s growth & devt will forever be remembered. RIP! pic.twitter.com/WWEEkDHTtH — NOA Nigeria (@NOA_Nigeria) November 20, 2017

It was just about two months ago that I last saw Dr. Alex Ekwueme. He was physically present at the Supreme Court for the induction of the new SANs. Such a fine gentleman. His passage is a big loss to the country as a whole. Deep commiseration to the Ekwueme family. — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) November 20, 2017