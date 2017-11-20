Tuition Fees Remain Unchanged, Osun Govt Tells Students

Osun State Government has called on students in the state-owned higher institutions to handle their reservations on what they called an increase in school fees with a sense of responsibility.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, in a statement on Monday, faulted the reports of tuition fees increment, saying there was nothing of such.

“Government puts it on record that it has not authorised any increment in the tuition fees in any of the state-owned tertiary institutions.

“As at today, the tuition fees of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, and the College of Technology, Esa-Oke, remain N25,000 while that of Osun State College of Education, Ilesa and Ila-Orangun are still N20,000.

“For new students who have just applied to the institutions, some ancillary charges for some services, some of which are optional, were introduced and do not apply at all to current students,” Mr Baderinwa said.

He, however, said it was pertinent to remind the people that the Rauf Aregbesola administration had reduced the tuition fees of all the state-owned tertiary institutions in 2011 without being persuaded.

“Since the reduction in 2011, the government has not put a penny on the tuition fees,” the commissioner maintained.