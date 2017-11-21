Over 20 Killed In Fresh Adamawa Fulani/Farmers Clash

About 20 people were feared killed and several others injured following a clash between farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Numan local government area of Adamawa State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Monday night as a result of the killing of a farmer by suspected Fulani herdsmen resulting in a reprisal attack by the farming communities of Shaforon, Kodomti and Kikan all in Numan local government area of the state.

Channels Television gathered that those affected have fled their communities following rumours of alleged reprisals and are taking refuge in the Numan General Hospital.

The situation has since been brought under control with the drafting of the military to the area.

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammed Jibrilla has sent a delegation led by deputy governor, Martins Babale to assess the situation. He is accompanied by other security chiefs in the State. The deputy governor describes the killings as unfortunate and appeals for calm.

The Commissioner of Police Adamawa State Command, CP Moses Jitoboh assures those affected that justice will be served as the police will leave no stone unturned in arresting the perpetrators of the killings.

As at the time of this compiling this report, about 20 bodies mostly children have been deposited at the Morgue of the General Hospital Numan while the wounded are being treated.