Amosun Presents N345.42bn Appropriation Bill For 2018

Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has presented the 2018 appropriation bill of a total of N345.42 billion to the State House of Assembly in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta the state capital.

In the proposed budget tagged the ‘Budget of Accelerated Development,’ a total of N223.72billion was earmarked for capital expenditure, which represented 64.77 percent of the estimates, while N121.69 billion would be for recurrent expenditure, representing 35.23 percent.

At the budget presentation to the house on Tuesday, November 21, the governor promised to expedite actions on his five cardinal programmes with more focus on agriculture that will lead to industrialisation.

The governor said the 2018 appropriation was aimed at meeting its administration’s resolve of delivering dividends of democracy by embarking on new projects and completing ongoing ones.

Amosun also said the expected revenue from both the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and the Federation account was N197.258billion, representing 57.10 per cent.