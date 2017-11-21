JOHESU Protests ‘Illegal’ Salary Deduction In FMC Owerri

The Joint Health Sector Union Workers (JOHESU) at the Federal Medical Centre, (FMC), Owerri has accused the management of illegal deduction of September salary without any directive from the Federal Government.

The health workers disclosed this during a protest carried out within the hospital premises on Tuesday, November 21.

The workers were seen carrying placards with various inscription insisting that the management of the institution should do the needful. They also accused the management of delay in the release of the senior staff promotion list, high-handedness and victimization of staff.

READ ALSO: FG Urges JOHESU Not To Embark On Strike

The Public Relations Officer of the Union, Solomon Nwafuru said the management should regularise their salaries for peace and harmony to reign in the centre.

All efforts to get the management to respond to the allegations proved abortive as the Public Relations Officer, Jesinta Achonu said the management is not ready to speak on the matter, until further notice.