Ogun Govt Partners UNICEF To Tackle Poor Sanitation Habits

The Ogun State Government says it is partnering with the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) and the Unilever Global Foundation on waste management and sanitation advocacy in the state.

The Head of Mobilization and Hygiene, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Mrs Oluwafunke Adeaga disclosed this while addressing residents at different religious centres in Abeokuta, the state capital, on the hygienic use of sanitary facilities to commemorate the 2017 World Toilet Day.

Adeaga noted that the day is an annual global event fixed for November 19, with the 2017 edition tagged “Waste Water”.

She further explained that it was imperative for everyone to properly channel their sewage and wastes to safe places to prevent any outbreak of diseases.

“A toilet should cater for not more than 25 persons with functional hand washing facilities and water supplies to maintain hygiene and reduce the spread of killer diseases,” Adeaga said.

Furthermore, she explained that diarrhea and some other diseases are caused by lack of proper sanitary habits and non-availability of clean water supplies for toilet users and therefore, advised residents to always wash their hands regularly with soap and water.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Mr Gbele Olugbebi said government alone cannot ensure complete sanitation without the cooperation of the people.

He added that the agency was working with the Federal Government for the Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) programme to ensure its full commencement in the State.