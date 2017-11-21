Okorocha Endorses Buhari For Second Term

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorochas has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term and re-election in 2019.

The governor asked Nigerians, irrespective of political or ethnic differences to support Buhari as President of Nigeria in 2019, adding that all South-East Governors and all Igbos are in his support, come 2019.

He also said the recently concluded Anambra election’s result shows the true picture of Igbo’s support for Buhari.

“The Nigeria of today, he is the best man for the job. He is fighting against corruption. It takes an unusual determination to do what he is doing. He stands to end terrorism in North- East. I think Nigerians, all Nigerians should support him. In South East, all the South East governors are for President Muhammadu Buhari,” Okorocha said.

Okorocha said this on Tuesday, November 21, at the government house in Owerri, Imo State capital, while receiving a group of youths called Democratic Youth Congress for Buhari 2019.

The governor said he has decided to subsume his ambition to contest the presidency in order to support President Buhari to recontest the 2019 presidential election. He disclosed that all the south-east governors, irrespective of party differences are in support of Buhari’s re-election.

Mr Okorocha said Nigerians should not judge the support of the President in the south east with the result of the Anambra election, noting that the outcome of the election shows clearly that Igbos like Buhari and they will support him in 2019 as he remains the best candidate that will save The country from its present predicament.