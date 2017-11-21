Putin Says He Will Talk To Trump Following Assad Meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will talk to US counterpart Donald Trump on the telephone on Tuesday after an unannounced meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in Sochi.
“On the basis of our meeting today, I will hold consultations with the leaders of the countries that I already spoke about.
There is already a planned talk with the Emir of Qatar today and tomorrow (another one) with the president of the United States Donald Trump,” Putin told Assad on Monday.
A transcript of the conversation was published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.
AFP
