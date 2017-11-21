Putin Says He Will Talk To Trump Following Assad Meeting

Channels Television  
Updated November 21, 2017
Russia President, Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will talk to US counterpart Donald Trump on the telephone on Tuesday after an unannounced meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in Sochi.

“On the basis of our meeting today, I will hold consultations with the leaders of the countries that I already spoke about.

There is already a planned talk with the Emir of Qatar today and tomorrow (another one) with the president of the United States Donald Trump,” Putin told Assad on Monday.

A transcript of the conversation was published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

AFP


More on World News

Ousted Zimbabwe Deputy President Asks Mugabe To Resign

Relatives Mourn Morocco Stampede Victims

Trump Declares North Korea State Sponsor Of Terror

German Crisis Brings Headache For EU

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV