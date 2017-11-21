Udinese Sack Coach Del Neri

Luigi Del Neri was fired as Udinese coach on Tuesday with the club 14th in Serie A just three points above the drop zone.

The former Juventus and Roma coach is 67 and looks set to be replaced by Massimo Oddo, 41, who was part of Italy’s 2006 World Cup winning squad and who was recently coach of his hometown club Pescara.

“Udinese Calcio can confirm that first-team head coach Luigi Del Neri and assistant Giuseppe Ferazzoli have been relieved of their duties,” the club said on Twitter.

“The club would like to thank Del Neri and Ferazzoli for their dedication over the last 13 months and wishes them all the best for the future.”

Del Neri joined Udinese in October 2016 and led them to 13th place, but with four wins and eight defeats so far he was fired with another relegation battle looming.

Whoever takes over will receive a baptism of fire as Udinese entertains league leaders Napoli on Sunday.

AFP