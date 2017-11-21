Zimbabwe Parliament Opens Session To Begin Mugabe Impeachment

Zimbabwe’s parliament opened a session on Tuesday to begin the process of impeaching President Robert Mugabe, which could lead to him being stripped of office, an AFP correspondent saw.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum have called on Mugabe to quit after the military took power and tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets to demand the 93-year-old’s resignation.

Mugabe faced the threat of impeachment by his own party on Monday, after his shock insistence he still holds power in Zimbabwe despite a military takeover and a noon deadline to end his 37-year autocratic rule.

Read Also: Noon Deadline Looms For Defiant Mugabe As Zimbabwe Crisis Deepens

In a televised address late Sunday, the 93-year-old veteran leader defied expectations that he would bring the curtain down on his reign, pitching the country into a second week of political crisis.

The speech provoked anger and disbelief among crowds who had gathered in bars and cafes to watch and raised concerns that Zimbabwe could be at risk of a violent backlash.