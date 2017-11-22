2019 Elections: The Buhari I Know Will Want A Normal Process – Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says President Muhammadu Buhari will not support any form of imposition of candidates within the party.

Tinubu said this on Wednesday during an interview with reporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He was reacting to the controversies that have accompanied insinuations that Buhari might be imposed on other APC candidates to contest the presidential election in 2019.

“Buhari will want a normal process; the Buhari that I know. Who says he will lose at any convention?” the APC leader questioned.

He, however, said the APC would not be contravening any law of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if the National Executive Council of the party decided to endorse President Buhari as its sole candidate.

Tinubu said: “If the national body of the party, the NEC, and all of us as members, now get together and endorse him as our single candidate, we will not be violating INEC regulations; we will not be violating our own constitution.

“What you are hearing is just a campaign by other people who might like to do so. Buhari has not excluded anybody, and he has not infringed on anybody’s ambition if there is.”

Although the President is yet to declare whether he would contest or not, Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha had earlier said there was no automatic ticket for any candidate of the APC during the general elections.

Addressing State House correspondents after meeting with the President on November 2, Okorocha said Buhari would have to go through the procedure provided by the Constitution to emerge the party’s candidate.

“We won’t allow imposition of candidates, it must be democratically done. If President Buhari will lead the ship in 2019, it must be democratically done – and I say democratically, transparently,” he had said.