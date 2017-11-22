Adamawa Govt To Pay Hospital Bills Of Bomb Blast Victims

The government of Adamawa State has said people of the state should assist security operatives by providing necessary information, promising to pay bills of the victims of Mubi Mosque attack.

Governor Mohammed Jibrilla made this promise during his visit to the victims of a bomb blast which occurred in a mosque in the early hours of Tuesday in Mubi, when Muslim faithfuls were observing their morning prayers.

READ ALSO: Death Toll In Adamawa Mosque Attack Rises To 21

Governor Jibrilla who was out of the state on official duty when the explosion took place sent a delegation of the Adamawa State government including security officers led by Deputy Governor Martins Babale to assess the extent of damage as a result of the explosion and to commiserate with those affected by the blast.

Babale describes the attack as barbaric, despicable and unfortunate. He promised that the state government will foot the medical bills of victims of the blast.

“We want to appeal to the people of Mubi to be very patient, calm and to take heart. The next thing is to ensure that we have security arrangement properly in place, especially when people are entering the mosque. They should be screened properly. Even in churches and all public places,” he said.

The Senator representing Adamawa North in the National Assembly, Senator Binta Masi says the area has suffered several attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists and there is a need for the Federal government to beef up security in the area.

Mubi is the hometown of Governor Jibrilla which is 270 km away from the state capital. This is the first incidence in three years since Mubi was liberated from Boko Haram terrorists who had occupied the town and hoisted it’s flag, declaring it a Boko Haram caliphate.

Normalcy has however returned to the town as security agencies are on red alert and residents are returning to their normal businesses.