President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, November 22, inaugurated an audit committee.

The committee is expected to audit assets and loots recovered by government agencies. They are to submit their report in four weeks from now.

Members of the committee are Mr Olufemi Lijadu, Mrs Gloria Chinyere Bibigha and Mr Mohammed Nami.

The committee is to audit all recovered accounts up to April 10, 2017.

