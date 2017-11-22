DSS-EFCC Standoff: Nobody Is Above The Law, Says Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Ibrahim Magi has reacted to the face-off between operatives of the EFCC and those of the State Security Services (SSS) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Magu in his reaction on Wednesday, in Abuja, says there is no going back on the plan to have the former heads of the security agencies arrested.

“We are not discouraged at all. The law must take its course, nobody is above the law,” he said.

When asked by Channels Television correspondent if the agency will attempt to re-arrest the former bosses, he insisted that “Nobody is above the law.” He explained further that the agency does not just go for an arrest except there are cogent reasons to arrest an accused.

“There are must be reasons, strong reasons before we go for an arrest. Never, Never, I am not discouraged at all. Rather, it energise me to do more and I am telling you, nobody is above the law,” Magu said.

It will be recalled that a drama ensued on Tuesday, November 22, at the Asokoro residences of the former Directors general of the NIA, Mr Ayo Oke, and the SSS, Ita Ekpeyong, as armed operatives of the two security agencies resisted the attempt by the EFCC to arrest their former bosses.

It was gathered that the EFCC operatives had arrived at the official residences of the former heads of the agencies located at numbers 21 and 46, Mamman Nasir street in Asokoro, Abuja to effect the arrest only to meet resistance by the operatives of the NIA and DSS.

Channels Television gathered that the EFCC had obtained a court warrant to arrest the former NIA and DSS heads.

Mr Oke was recently sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari over the N13 billion found in an Ikoyi, Lagos apartment, said to belong to the NIA.