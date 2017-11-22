‘Mladic To Appeal Life Sentence’

Updated November 22, 2017
Former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic (R) enters the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), on November 22, 2017, to hear the verdict in his genocide trial. PHOTO: Peter Dejong / POOL / AFP
Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic is to appeal his life sentence, his son said Wednesday, calling the judgement by a United Nations war crimes court “war propaganda”.
“This sentence is unjust and contrary to the facts and we will fight it on appeal to prove that this judgement is wrong,” Darko Mladic told reporters shortly after his father was found guilty of 10 charges, including genocide and war crimes in the 1990s Balkans conflict.

 

“Today justice has been replaced by war propaganda,” Darko Mladic said.

United Nation judges earlier today, November 22 sentenced former Bosnian Serbian commander Ratko Mladic to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of genocide and war crimes in the brutal Balkans conflicts over two decades ago.

The trial of the man dubbed “The Butcher of Bosnia” was the last before the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and comes as the court prepares to close its doors next month.

