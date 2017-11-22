 Mnangagwa To Be Sworn In As Zimbabwe President On Friday

Channels Television  
Updated November 22, 2017
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 7, 2017 shows the then acting President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa speaking during the funeral ceremony of Peter Chanetsa at the National Heroes Acre in Harare. Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Zimbabwe’s ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as successor to Robert Mugabe at a ceremony on Friday, state media said Wednesday, a day after the 93-year-old’s shock resignation.

“The former vice president, who had been out of the country after he was sacked from both party and government, will replace comrade Robert Mugabe who resigned,” the state-run ZBC news site said on Wednesday.

AFP


