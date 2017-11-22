Mnangagwa To Be Sworn In As Zimbabwe President On Friday
Zimbabwe’s ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as successor to Robert Mugabe at a ceremony on Friday, state media said Wednesday, a day after the 93-year-old’s shock resignation.
“The former vice president, who had been out of the country after he was sacked from both party and government, will replace comrade Robert Mugabe who resigned,” the state-run ZBC news site said on Wednesday.
AFP
