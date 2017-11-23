Aisha Buhari Asks Nigerians To Support Girl Child Education

Wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on Nigerians to support the education of the girl child.

She made the call on Thursday while addressing participants at the 2017 Women and Girls Summit in Abuja, an event organised to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, also asked stakeholders in the education sector to come up with strategies, programmes and activities that would propel the education of young girls across the country.

She further called on parents and respected members of the society to ensure the protection of the girl child to enable them to attain their maximum potential in life.

The President’s wife also decried the gender-based violence and discrimination against the girl child, which she said has continued to hinder them from becoming professionals, leaders, politicians and educated mothers.

More to follow…