CAF Postpone Nigeria vs Seychelles To September

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the Super Eagles match day two clash against Seychelles in the qualifying series for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The games earlier scheduled for March will now hold on September 3 to September 11, 2018.

For match-day three, the Super Eagles will face Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on October 8 with the reverse fixture in Tripoli a week later.

Nigeria will face South Africa on match-day five in Durban between the days of November 12 to November 20.