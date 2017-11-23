CAF Postpone Nigeria vs Seychelles To September

Channels Television  
Updated November 23, 2017
File photo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the Super Eagles match day two clash against Seychelles in the qualifying series for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The games earlier scheduled for March will now hold on September 3 to September 11, 2018.

For match-day three, the Super Eagles will face Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on October 8 with the reverse fixture in Tripoli a week later.

Nigeria will face South Africa on match-day five in Durban between the days of November 12 to November 20.


More on Sports

UEFA Champions League Results – Collated

Griezmann Stunner Keeps Atletico Alive In Champions League

Barcelona Qualify For Champions League Last 16

PSG Crush Celtic To Advance In Champions League

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV