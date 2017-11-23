House Committee Commences Hearing On Maina’s Case

A House of Representatives ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the disappearance, re-appearance, reinstatement and promotion of the former chairman, Presidential Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, has commenced hearing.

In attendance is the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau; the Head of Service, Winifred E. Oyo-Ita; and a representative of the Inspector General of Police.

Details later…