House Committee Commences Hearing On Maina’s Case

Channels Television  
Updated November 23, 2017
Maina's Recall Reveals Disjointed State Of Government, Says Shehu Sani
File photo: Abdulrasheed Maina

A House of Representatives ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the disappearance, re-appearance, reinstatement and promotion of the former chairman, Presidential Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, has commenced hearing.

In attendance is the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau; the Head of Service, Winifred E. Oyo-Ita; and a representative of the Inspector General of Police.

Details later…


More on Headlines

Nigeria Now Investor Friendly, Dogara Tells Italian Business Community

Obanikoro To Officially Defect To APC

EFCC Frees Pius Anyim

Buhari Sends Military After Bandits In Zamfara

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV