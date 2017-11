The death toll from an attack on a mosque in Egypt’s Sinai on Friday rose to 184, state television reported.

At least 125 were wounded, the report said.

Gunmen had on Friday attacked the mosque and set off a bomb.

The explosion ripped through the Rawda mosque roughly 40 kilometres west of the North Sinai capital of El-Arish before gunmen opened fire on the worshippers gathered for weekly Friday prayers, officials said.