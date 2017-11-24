Obasanjo Leads Diabetes Awareness Walk In Abeokuta

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has led a Diabetes sensitization walk organized by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation in Abeokuta the Ogun state capital to create awareness on the prevention and management of the disease among residents of the state.

In company of the state Commissioner for Health Mr Babatunde Ipaye the Oluwo of Iwoland, oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the former president led the walk across some major streets in the state capital.

Himself, as well as the state commissioner, asked Diabetic patients to adhere strictly to the treatment and management of the disease by maintaining a good and healthy lifestyle.

The former president who noted that he is now well above 80 and could walk with agility despite being diabetic (covering a distance of 1km uphill of the distance on foot during the walk), lamented that many of the nation’s youth rarely exercise.

“Diabetes is not a disease that should kill, I was diagnosed to be diabetic more than 30 years ago but rather, I am growing strong, if you don’t believe I am growing strong and you didn’t witness this walk, come and see me at night, you will know I am growing strong, come and see me in the morning, you will know I am growing, even in the afternoon, you will know I am growing strong,” he said.

“What is necessary is a management of diabetes. Some people said some diseases are incurable, but diabetes is manageable and compliant”.

“My headmaster in primary school was diagnosed at the age of 50 and died at age 85, you will agree with me that he tried.”

“What to do is that if you’re diabetic, don’t be nonchalant about it and don’t eat carelessly. Three things are important, the food you eat, regular exercise and prescribed medication, those are the three most important things.”

“You can be diabetic and still live till 100, I don’t know when I would die but I am above 80 and many of the youth could not catch up with my pace during the exercise this morning, many of them were running after me.”

“This is my message. Whether you’re diabetic or you have a family or friend with diabetes, it is not a killer disease or it should not be a killer disease unless you are careless,” he stressed.