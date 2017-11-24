Return To PDP, Fani-Kayode, Murray-Bruce Tell Atiku

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has appealed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This comes hours after the former vice president resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

Fani-Kayode, as well as the senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, urged Atiku to come back to the PDP to help build the party.

Also, former acting chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, congratulated the former presidential candidate for leaving the APC and asked him to return to his party to help regain the trust of Nigerians.

Congrats to @atiku for dumping the plague called APC and coming back home to the PDP family. It took courage to take that bold step and I commend him for it. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 24, 2017

I congratulate @Atiku for leaving the APC. It took courage especially as he has wide business investments that are already targets and could be further targeted. I, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, now appeal to Waziri Adamawa, to return to the house he helped build, the PDP. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) November 24, 2017

I congratulate H.E Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his decision to quit APC and I look forward to welcome him to the @OfficialPDPNig, a party he co-formed and a party whose platform he served as Vice President of our great country. pic.twitter.com/M4NzHoSUYz — Prince Uche Secondus (@Secondus4PDP) November 24, 2017

More to follow…