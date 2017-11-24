Return To PDP, Fani-Kayode, Murray-Bruce Tell Atiku

Channels Television  
Updated November 24, 2017
Return To PDP, Fani-Kayode, Murray-Bruce Tell Atiku
File photo

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has appealed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This comes hours after the former vice president resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

Fani-Kayode, as well as the senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, urged Atiku to come back to the PDP to help build the party.

Also, former acting chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, congratulated the former presidential candidate for leaving the APC and asked him to return to his party to help regain the trust of Nigerians.

More to follow…


More on Politics

Wife of Ex-PDP Chairman, Ahmadu Ali Joins APC

INEC Fixes Date For Anambra Central Senatorial Election After Two Years

Obanikoro To Officially Defect To APC

2019 Elections: The Buhari I Know Will Want A Normal Process – Tinubu

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV