Experts Ask Govt To Prioritise Funding For Treatment Of Spine Diseases

The Nigerian Orthopedic Association (NOA) has made a special appeal to the government to prioritise funding for the treatment of degenerative spine disease.

The association says it has become necessary as many Nigerians suffer from the disease.

They made the appeal at a 2-day programme; its 40th annual general meeting and scientific conference held in Asaba the Delta state capital.

Back pain according to the group, is perhaps the most common symptom of the disease, with an age distribution that includes young adults, the middle-aged and the elderly.

Most people with degenerative spine disease experience chronic and persistent neck or lower back pain with intermittent episodes of acute pain. These acute episodes can last from a few days to a few months, the NOA said.

According to the Nigerian Journal of Orthopedics and Trauma, low back pain (lbp) is one of the most frequently reported chronic health problems affecting the adult population in Nigeria and is the most prevalent musculoskeletal condition in orthopedics practice.

The guest lecturer who is an experienced spine surgeon based in the United States, Professor Wale Sulaiman, says degenerative spine disease should now be considered as a public health concern particularly because of the country’s growing aging population.

“Eight out of 10 people will have spine issues at some time in their lives, so I see back pain as a public health issue.”

The Delta State Governor represented by the Director-General, Delta State Insurance Health Scheme, Dr. Ben Nkechika spoke on the efforts of the state government in ensuring effective and efficient healthcare service delivery in the state.

“The first step towards improved healthcare is getting the financing process right. That will attract the human resource and equipment required for effective healthcare delivery service generally,” he said.

While many are said to have resorted to patronizing local healers the Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, Professor Mike Ogirima explained that a lot of people don’t have the means to afford proper care.

“A lot of people have the low purchasing power to seek orthodox medical healing. Of course, what is good needs money, the orthodox practitioners are very few in the country.

“Orthopedic surgeons in the country are about 350 which is far below expectation. So the government must employ more hands in addition to the provision of finance to help treat degenerative spine disease,” he added.