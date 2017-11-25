NFF To Approve Rohr’s World Cup Programme

Nigeria Football Federation Technical Committee says it will approve the 2018 World Cup programme submitted by the Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr.

The Committee on Friday confirmed that Rohr has submitted his programme to the federation.

The plan details where the coach would want the team to camp leading to the World Cup and the number of friendly matches he will like to play.

However, NFF has decided to wait for the World Cup draws to be conducted before deciding which countries Nigeria will play in friendlies.

