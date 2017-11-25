PDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Planned Parallel Convention By Some Members

Channels Television  
Updated November 25, 2017

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over threats by some members of the party who are allegedly planning to hold a parallel convention.

The Spokesperson of the PDP caretaker committee, Mr Dayo Adeye, made this known at the weekend, barely two weeks to the party’s national convention.

Last week, two out of the eight chairmanship aspirants in the December 9 convention, Professor Tunde Adeniran and Mr Bode George had accused the party leadership of being partial.

Although the PDP is doing everything possible to ensure a rancor-free convention next month, political observers hope the interests of aspirants will not clash with that of the party and plunge it into another round of leadership tussle.

Many people, including former president Goodluck Jonathan have described it, as a day that will define the fate of the PDP and its quest to clinch power at the central government in 2019.


More on Local

Experts Ask Govt To Prioritise Funding For Treatment Of Spine Diseases

18 Feared Dead In Owerri Road Accident

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Dumps APC

Buhari Asks Religious Organisations To Join Anti-Corruption War

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV