PDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Planned Parallel Convention By Some Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over threats by some members of the party who are allegedly planning to hold a parallel convention.

The Spokesperson of the PDP caretaker committee, Mr Dayo Adeye, made this known at the weekend, barely two weeks to the party’s national convention.

Last week, two out of the eight chairmanship aspirants in the December 9 convention, Professor Tunde Adeniran and Mr Bode George had accused the party leadership of being partial.

Although the PDP is doing everything possible to ensure a rancor-free convention next month, political observers hope the interests of aspirants will not clash with that of the party and plunge it into another round of leadership tussle.

Many people, including former president Goodluck Jonathan have described it, as a day that will define the fate of the PDP and its quest to clinch power at the central government in 2019.