Police Arrest 17 Crime Suspects In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it’s working round the clock to rid the state of criminal elements.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Besan Gwana stated this in a press briefing at the command headquarters, after a total of 17 suspected criminals including a 28-year-old nursing mother were paraded.

He said a lot of successes have been recorded especially as a result of the rapport between security stakeholders and the state residents.

The suspects were said to have committed various crimes ranging from armed robbery, vehicle theft, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, house trespassing as well as rape.

The Police boss is, therefore, soliciting for more support from the security stakeholders and the cooperation of well-meaning citizens of the state.

He equally called on members of the public including the press to continue to assist the command with relevant information whenever the need arise.