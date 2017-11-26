Bosz To Remain Dortmund Boss Despite Schalke Draw

Borussia Dortmund’s CEO says Peter Bosz remains head coach – for now – although the squad were booed at the club’s annual general meeting on Sunday after surrendering a four-goal lead against Schalke.

Bosz has been given a reprieve despite Saturday’s 4-4 draw at home to Schalke in the Ruhr derby when Dortmund’s second-half collapse saw them surrender a four-goal half-time lead to their German league rivals.

Dutchman Bosz and the team, who have won just one of their last 10 games, were jeered by Dortmund’s members as they entered Sunday’s meeting.

“I feel just as shitty as you all,” Borussia’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told the 1200 club members from the stage amidst the boos.

“I have never experienced anything like that, but the problem is there is no magic solution.”

Dortmund last won a league game in September and are fifth in the table, but Watzke laid down the minimum standard Bosz must achieve – a top-four finish to qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

“I have a clear expectation of you, Peter, that you put everything to the test this week, turn every stone,” added Watzke.

“We have to get back on track quickly.

“The Champions League qualification is the main thing.”

Bosz is under intense pressure to turn Dortmund’s fortunes around at the end of a bad week as Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur ended the thin hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, Saturday’s derby draw is a bitter pill for Dortmund to swallow after they had been on course for a convincing win at home to Schalke when they were 4-0 up after just 25 minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mario Geotze and Raphael Guerreiro all netted, while Schalke midfielder Benjamin Stambouli volleyed an own goal.

But the second half was a totally different story.

Guido Burgstaller and Amine Harit clawed goals back for Schalke before Aubameyang, who had earlier squandered an open goal, was sent off in the 72nd minute for a second yellow card.

Borussia’s collapse was completed as Daniel Caligiuri blasted home to make it 4-3 late on before Naldo’s 94th-minute header delighted travelling fans and stunned the hosts as Schalke came back from the dead.

AFP