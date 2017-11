Lucas Pouille throttled Belgium’s Steve Darcis 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 in Sunday’s decisive fifth rubber to clinch a 10th Davis Cup title for France in front of a passionate Lille crowd.

Belgian ace David Goffin levelled the final with two points apiece after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets in Sunday’s opening reverse singles, but Pouille powered France to a first victory since 2001.

More to follow…

AFP