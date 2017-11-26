Ikpeba Sets Quarter-Finals Target For Eagles

Former Super Eagles Striker, Victor Ikpeba has set a quarter-final target for Nigeria at Next Year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The former Monaco Star says it high time the Eagles break the round of 16 ceiling, adding that expectations are very high after their impressive qualifying campaign which saw them go unbeaten in Group B which featured Algeria, African Champions, Cameroon and Zambia.

Ikpeba was speaking in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital on Saturday, after a training session for about 300 students drawn from public school across the state held at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium.

He says with the quality of players in the team, reaching the last eight should be Nigeria’s aim at her 6th appearance at football’s showpiece event.

“We keep on saying they have done well. All that we will hope for is for them to get to the quarterfinals. I think with the quality of players we have. I this set of players are quality players, I think they can do it,” he said.

The 44-year-old who played and scored at the France 98 World Cup also lauded the Nigeria Football Federation for its unwavering support of the team ahead of the Mundial in June.

The Eagles will know their World Cup group opponents on December 1st, this year.