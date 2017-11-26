Nice Suffer Shock Defeat As Lyon Go Second

Memphis Depay starred as Lyon thumped Nice 5-0 on Sunday to move into second behind Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 table.

The Dutch winger scored twice at Nice’s Allianz Riviera home as Lyon brushed off the absence of captain Nabil Fekir through illness to leapfrog Monaco on goals scored, ahead of the clash between the principality club and PSG later on Sunday.

Former Manchester United player Depay steered in the opener on five minutes, before Maxwell Cornet made it two against a Nice side who are now stuck in the relegation playoff place, having finished third last season.

Mariano Diaz, a close-season signing from Real Madrid, added the third goal in only the 27th minute before Depay curled into the corner before half-time to score his 10th goal of the campaign.

Nice centre-back Marlon was sent off with 20 minutes to play, and 18-year-old Myziane Maolida came off the bench to complete the rout, as he did in Lyon’s midweek 4-0 Europa League win over Apollon Limassol.

Unbeaten PSG visit reigning champions Monaco in the late kickoff, knowing that victory would take them nine points clear at the top of the table.

AFP