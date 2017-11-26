NYSC DG Says Borno Orientation Camp Will Reopen Soon

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Sule Kazaure has said the Borno Orientation Camp will be reopened for corp members soon.

Kazaure said this at a one-day working and inspection tour at the Katsina NYSC permanent orientation camp.

He said according to observations, the Boko Haram terrorists are no longer active like before but are only looking for a soft targets attacks.

The NYSC, according to the DG does not want corp members to be victims of these attacks and this is why orientation is currently ongoing in Katsina instead.

“The activities of Boko Haram is no longer active like before. So, they are now just looking for sub-targets to attack. Based on that, we don’t want out corp members to be in the camp in Borno, so that these people may not use them as their own sub targets. This is the reason why we are doing the orientation in Katsina.”

Kazaure, however, expressed optimism that very soon, the attacks will reduce optimally and the Borno Orientation camp will be reopened soon.

“I am sure very soon, the atmosphere will be normal, there will be relative peace in Maiduguri and by then we will start using our orientation camp,” he said.

Earlier on arrival, the Director General of the NYSC inspects the quarter guard corps members.

Corps members drawn from the 36 states of the Federation including the FCT are receiving the DG of the NYSC.

Kazaure while warning corps members against sharp practices advised them to continue to work diligently to contribute their quota towards the development of the nation.

A total of 2,300 Batch “B” stream 1 corps members deployed to Katsina state are currently undergoing three weeks orientation course at the state NYSC permanent orientation camp, Mani road, Katsina.

Similarly, a total of 1,500 corps members deployed to the Borno state are as well at the Nigeria Civil Defense Corps College, Batsari road, Katsina for the three weeks orientation course.

As the atmosphere of peace in Borno State is polluted by the Boko Haram terrorists, it is hoped that there will soon be a relative peace in Maiduguri, the state capital.