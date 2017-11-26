Three Soldiers Die As Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack In Borno

Nigerian Army on Saturday repelled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Magumeri town, headquarters of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State losing three soldiers in the process.

Boko Haram terrorists were said to have attempted the attack by 6:00 p.m. with the intent to attack the town and dislodge the Forward Operational Base in Magumeri, Borno State.

The army in a statement on Sunday, November 26 said, “However, soldiers of 5 Brigade Garrison located in the town repelled the attack. The troops fought gallantly but unfortunately, three soldiers lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries.”

The statement which was signed by the Deputy Director Public Relations of the Force Division, Colonel Timothy Antigha said the bodies of the late soldiers and the wounded have been evacuated while the wounded are currently receiving medical attention.

“The 8 Division wishes to assure all residents of Magumeri that everything is being done to ensure their safety and security. To this end, they are to continue pursuing their legitimate activities without any fear,” he said.

Antigha in the statement also said some platforms were attacked and damaged by the terrorists and further developments regarding the incident will be communicated accordingly.