We Must Create More Universally Acceptable Content – Bon Chairman

The Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) Mr John Momoh, has stressed the importance of media professionals to create rich and universally acceptable content for broadcast.

Addressing guests on Monday at the 68th General Assembly of the BON in Abuja, he explained that while there has been massive growth in the industry, broadcasting is under threats from digital predators, hence the need to re-strategise.

“To say broadcasting has changed since the establishment of BON three decades ago, would be grossly understating the dynamic nature of our industry.

“The correct statement would be that broadcasting has changed radically. The keyword today is Disruption – a complete disturbance, disordering, disarrangement, and disarranging of the way we do our business.

“Suddenly, new markets are created, with new set of values that now threaten existing markets.

“In a nutshell, broadcasting is under threat from Digital Predators like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and other “Over The Top” players.

“This is a wakeup call for us all folks, and if you can’t smell the coffee, I can. So what should we do. We need to change our business model. It’s no more “Business As Usual”, but Business Unusual.”