Monaco Appoint Nigeria’s Michael Emenalo As Sporting Director

Ligue 1 side Monaco have appointed Michael Emenalo as the new sporting director of the club.

The club announced this on Monday on their website, saying the former Nigerian international would take charge of all sports matters under the authority of Vadim Vasilyev, the club’s Vice President.

The 52-year-old got the job after he had previously managed a similar position at Premier League side Chelsea, where he was a key member.

During his time in London, Chelsea won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup, Europa League and, of course, the Champions League in 2012.

During the period, the Blues signed key players such as Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and N’Golo Kanté, among others.

Emenalo also assisted in driving the technical programmes of Chelsea Academy and international network, building one of the best academies and leading the U-19 to win the Youth League twice consecutively – 2015 and 2016.