PHOTOS: Buhari’s Meeting With Nigerian Governors’ Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as well as governors from various states of the federation.

State governors present include Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Tanko Al-Makura (Nassarawa), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo) and Rotimi Akeradolu (Ondo) among others.

Also present are Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; as well as some ministers.

