President Buhari To Attend EU-AU Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the fifth European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, on November 28 and 29.

A statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the President would participate in working sessions during the summit with the theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development.”

According to the statement, he is also expected to meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts on the margins of the summit.

President Buhari would use the occasion of the summit to reiterate Nigeria’s readiness to work with African and European countries to address the challenges affecting both continents, such as peace and security.

He would also attend the official luncheon to be hosted by the government of Cote d’Ivoire in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government and other delegations.

According to the organisers, 83 Heads of State representing 55 African countries and 28 European countries are slated to attend the high-level meeting.

Delegations from partner countries, the African Union Commission, the European Union Commission, regional and international organizations, will also participate at the summit.

The governors of Akwa Ibom and Bauchi States and some ministers are among the top government officials that will accompany President Buhari.