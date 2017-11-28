Kaduna Government Sacks Over 4,000 Workers

The Kaduna State Government has disengaged over 4, 000 workers from the state local service commission as part of the public service renewal and revitalisation agenda of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Jafaru Sani said today, November 28, that the decision to lay off the workers is to cut down overhead cost and reposition the system for better performance.

He says 3,000 among the affected workers were retired while the remaining ones had their appointments terminated for one reason or the other.

The Commissioner also lamented a situation whereby only one out of the 23 local government areas in the state could meet up with its financial obligations of paying salaries or executing any project.

This development, according to him, informed the decision of the state government to restructure the local government system coupled the councils being overstaffed.

He further explained that all the affected workers will be paid their retirement benefits and other entitlements in line with civil service rules and guidelines.