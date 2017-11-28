List Of Nominees For Grammy Awards

Rap superstar Jay-Z led the nominations announced Tuesday for the Grammy Awards as the US-based music industry embraced hip-hop for its top honors — a move some critics have said is long overdue.

Jay-Z received eight nominations, followed by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar at seven and retro R&B star Bruno Mars at six.

Here is a list of nominees in major categories for the Grammy Awards, with winners to be unveiled at a gala in New York on January 28:

– Album of the Year –

Childish Gambino, “‘Awaken, My Love!'”

Jay-Z, “4:44”

Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

Lorde, “Melodrama”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

– Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song –

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Jay-Z, “The Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

– Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting –

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with songwriters Erika Ender, Marty James Garton and Poo Bear, “Despacito”

Jay-Z along with producer No I.D., “4:44”

Julia Michaels along with songwriters Benny Blanco and Justin Tranter and production duo Stargate, “Issues”

Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid along with producer 6ix, “1-800-273-8255”

Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes, “That’s What I Like”

– Best New Artist –

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

– Best Rap Album –

Jay-Z, “4:44”

Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

Migos, “Culture”

Rapsody, “Laila’s Wisdom”

Tyler, The Creator, “Flower Boy”

– Best Rock Album –

Mastodon, “Emperor of Sand”

Metallica, “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”

Nothing More, “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”

Queens of the Stone Age, “Villains”

The War on Drugs, “A Deeper Understanding”

– Best Pop Vocal Album –

Coldplay, “Kaleidoscope EP”

Lana Del Rey, “Lust for Life”

Imagine Dragons, “Evolve”

Kesha, “Rainbow”

Lady Gaga, “Joanne”

Ed Sheeran, “Divide”

– Best Alternative Music Album –

Arcade Fire, “Everything Now”

Father John Misty, “Pure Comedy”

Gorillaz, “Humanz”

LCD Soundsystem, “American Dream”

The National, “Sleep Well Beast”

– Best World Music Album –

Vicente Amigo, “Memoria de los Sentidos”

Buika, “Para Mi”

Anat Cohen and Trio Brasiliero, “Rosa Dos Ventos”

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration”

Tinariwen, “Elwan”

– Best Dance/Electronic Album –

Bonobo, “Migration”

Kraftwerk, “3-D The Catalogue”

Mura Masa, “Mura Masa”

Odesza, “A Moment Apart”

Sylvan Esso, “What Now”

AFP