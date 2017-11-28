List Of Nominees For Grammy Awards
Rap superstar Jay-Z led the nominations announced Tuesday for the Grammy Awards as the US-based music industry embraced hip-hop for its top honors — a move some critics have said is long overdue.
Jay-Z received eight nominations, followed by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar at seven and retro R&B star Bruno Mars at six.
Here is a list of nominees in major categories for the Grammy Awards, with winners to be unveiled at a gala in New York on January 28:
– Album of the Year –
- Childish Gambino, “‘Awaken, My Love!'”
- Jay-Z, “4:44”
- Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
- Lorde, “Melodrama”
- Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
– Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song –
- Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
- Jay-Z, “The Story of O.J.”
- Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
- Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
– Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting –
- Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with songwriters Erika Ender, Marty James Garton and Poo Bear, “Despacito”
- Jay-Z along with producer No I.D., “4:44”
- Julia Michaels along with songwriters Benny Blanco and Justin Tranter and production duo Stargate, “Issues”
- Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid along with producer 6ix, “1-800-273-8255”
- Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes, “That’s What I Like”
– Best New Artist –
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
– Best Rap Album –
- Jay-Z, “4:44”
- Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
- Migos, “Culture”
- Rapsody, “Laila’s Wisdom”
- Tyler, The Creator, “Flower Boy”
– Best Rock Album –
- Mastodon, “Emperor of Sand”
- Metallica, “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”
- Nothing More, “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”
- Queens of the Stone Age, “Villains”
- The War on Drugs, “A Deeper Understanding”
– Best Pop Vocal Album –
- Coldplay, “Kaleidoscope EP”
- Lana Del Rey, “Lust for Life”
- Imagine Dragons, “Evolve”
- Kesha, “Rainbow”
- Lady Gaga, “Joanne”
- Ed Sheeran, “Divide”
– Best Alternative Music Album –
- Arcade Fire, “Everything Now”
- Father John Misty, “Pure Comedy”
- Gorillaz, “Humanz”
- LCD Soundsystem, “American Dream”
- The National, “Sleep Well Beast”
– Best World Music Album –
- Vicente Amigo, “Memoria de los Sentidos”
- Buika, “Para Mi”
- Anat Cohen and Trio Brasiliero, “Rosa Dos Ventos”
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo, “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration”
- Tinariwen, “Elwan”
– Best Dance/Electronic Album –
- Bonobo, “Migration”
- Kraftwerk, “3-D The Catalogue”
- Mura Masa, “Mura Masa”
- Odesza, “A Moment Apart”
- Sylvan Esso, “What Now”
