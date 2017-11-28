List Of Nominees For Grammy Awards

Channels Television  
Updated November 28, 2017
JAY-Z performs onstage during Day 1 of The Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Citi Field on September 15, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS

Rap superstar Jay-Z led the nominations announced Tuesday for the Grammy Awards as the US-based music industry embraced hip-hop for its top honors — a move some critics have said is long overdue.

Jay-Z received eight nominations, followed by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar at seven and retro R&B star Bruno Mars at six.

Here is a list of nominees in major categories for the Grammy Awards, with winners to be unveiled at a gala in New York on January 28:

– Album of the Year –

  • Childish Gambino, “‘Awaken, My Love!'”
  • Jay-Z, “4:44”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
  • Lorde, “Melodrama”
  • Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

– Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song –

  • Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
  • Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
  • Jay-Z, “The Story of O.J.”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
  • Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

– Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting –

  • Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with songwriters Erika Ender, Marty James Garton and Poo Bear, “Despacito”
  • Jay-Z along with producer No I.D., “4:44”
  • Julia Michaels along with songwriters Benny Blanco and Justin Tranter and production duo Stargate, “Issues”
  • Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid along with producer 6ix, “1-800-273-8255”
  • Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes, “That’s What I Like”

– Best New Artist –

  • Alessia Cara
  • Khalid
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Julia Michaels
  • SZA

– Best Rap Album –

  • Jay-Z, “4:44”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
  • Migos, “Culture”
  • Rapsody, “Laila’s Wisdom”
  • Tyler, The Creator, “Flower Boy”

– Best Rock Album –

  • Mastodon, “Emperor of Sand”
  • Metallica, “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”
  • Nothing More, “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”
  • Queens of the Stone Age, “Villains”
  • The War on Drugs, “A Deeper Understanding”

– Best Pop Vocal Album –

  • Coldplay, “Kaleidoscope EP”
  • Lana Del Rey, “Lust for Life”
  • Imagine Dragons, “Evolve”
  • Kesha, “Rainbow”
  • Lady Gaga, “Joanne”
  • Ed Sheeran, “Divide”

– Best Alternative Music Album –

  • Arcade Fire, “Everything Now”
  • Father John Misty, “Pure Comedy”
  • Gorillaz, “Humanz”
  • LCD Soundsystem, “American Dream”
  • The National, “Sleep Well Beast”

– Best World Music Album –

  • Vicente Amigo, “Memoria de los Sentidos”
  • Buika, “Para Mi”
  • Anat Cohen and Trio Brasiliero, “Rosa Dos Ventos”
  • Ladysmith Black Mambazo, “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration”
  • Tinariwen, “Elwan”

– Best Dance/Electronic Album –

  • Bonobo, “Migration”
  • Kraftwerk, “3-D The Catalogue”
  • Mura Masa, “Mura Masa”
  • Odesza, “A Moment Apart”
  • Sylvan Esso, “What Now”

AFP


More on Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan To Marry In Windsor Castle In May

Jay-Z Leads Grammys Race With Eight Nods

Mourners Bid Farewell To AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young

22-Year-Old South African Crowned Miss Universe

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV