Oshoala, Rohr, Super Eagles Shortlisted For CAF Awards

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has for the third year in a row been nominated for the CAF women’s player of the year award.

Oshoala who won the award in 2014 and 2016 will battle it out with South Africa’s Chrestina Kgatlana, Cameroon Gabrielle Aboudi, Rutendo Makore from Zimbabwe and Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in contention for the national team of the year, Technical Adviser Gernot Rorh has also been nominated for coach of the year, while the Super Falconets were nominated for the women’s national team of the year.

The winners will be decided by votes from the members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee, CAF media experts panel and independent media and TV consultants.

The Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.